This content was published on March 13, 2020 2:58 PM

Tourists are confronted with a closed Rijksmuseum because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of deaths in people with the coronavirus in the Netherlands has doubled to 10, Dutch health authorities said on Friday.

The number of infections rose to 804 from 614 a day earlier, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch)

