AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders said on Friday that Twitter has blocked his account for "hateful behaviour".

Wilders, a lawmaker best known for his anti-Islam stance, said in a statement the ban was temporary but might be made permanent.

He identified the tweet that led to his block as one in which he referred to a progressive political party as "suckers...who import ever more Islam and then weep crocodile tears over the consequences, such as honour killings."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

