AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday all schools, restaurants, and gyms would remain closed until at least April 28, and he urged the nation to continue to respect all measures introduced to help counter the coronavirus outbreak.

Rutte's government on March 15 had ordered schools closed until April 6. A ban on public gatherings was strengthened last week and extended until June.

"Even after April 28 it will be a while before we get back to normal, don't make plans for the May holidays," Rutte told a news conference in The Hague, at which he also urged people to adhere to social distancing rules.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters