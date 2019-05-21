This content was published on May 21, 2019 5:47 PM

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch junior Justice Minister Mark Harbers resigned on Tuesday over a report on crime by asylum seekers that was widely condemned as misleading.

Harbers announced his resignation during a debate with parliament, saying he took full responsibility for the report.

The report published last week on crimes committed by asylum seekers in the Netherlands in 2018 had broken out minor crimes such as shoplifting and bike theft into separate categories but grouped crimes including rape and murder under "other."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

