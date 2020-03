This content was published on March 28, 2020 5:21 PM

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=842696.

The quake's epicentre was 105 km south of Palu and was 40 km below the earth's surface.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018