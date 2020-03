This content was published on March 7, 2020 10:21 PM

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Madeira Islands, an autonomous region of Portugal, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.

The quake had a depth of 5 kilometres (3.11 miles), according https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=836528 to EMSC.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru)

