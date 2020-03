This content was published on March 30, 2020 5:17 PM

KABUL/ ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An earthquake shook some buildings in Afghanistan and Pakistan on Monday, witnesses said.

The magnitude 4.9 quake was centred in the mountainous Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 211 km (130 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

(Reporting by Hassib Sayed and Charlotte Greenfield; Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018