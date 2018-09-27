External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on September 27, 2018 12:09 PM Sep 27, 2018 - 12:09

ATHENS (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 5.2 rattled southern Greece on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries. The epicentre of the quake was 37 kilometres west of Methoni in the Peloponnese peninsula, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. It struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), at 10.21 a.m. GMT. It was felt among residents in the city of Kalamata, Greek media reported. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Hugh Lawson) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters