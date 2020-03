This content was published on March 10, 2020 5:09 AM

FILE PHOTO: Former president of East Timor Xanana Gusmao speaks as Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law, and Security Affairs Wiranto looks on during a press briefing after their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

DILI (Reuters) - A six-party coalition in East Timor is ready to form a government led by independence hero Xanana Gusmao, it has told President Francisco Guterres in a letter, the coalition's spokesman, Antonio da Conceicao, said on Tuesday.

Gusmao, the first president and a former prime minister, last month announced he had formed a new coalition controlling 34 of parliament's 65 seats and said he would prepare to form a new government.

The tiny Southeast Asian nation has faced a new round of political instability since the collapse of a coalition supporting Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak.

(Reporting by Nelson Da Cruz; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

