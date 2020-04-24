This content was published on April 24, 2020 3:35 PM

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Suspected Hutu militiamen killed 16 people, including 12 rangers, on Friday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park, a government official said, in the deadliest attack in Virunga's recent history.

Around 60 fighters from the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) ambushed a convoy of civilians that was being protected by 15 rangers, said Cosma Wilungula, director of the Congo Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN). Many others were seriously injured, he said.

Virunga is a popular tourist attraction, known for its large population of mountain gorillas.

