This content was published on July 26, 2018 5:54 PM Jul 26, 2018 - 17:54

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Thursday that the question of holding a referendum in eastern Ukraine was touched upon at a meeting of representatives of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, RIA news agency reported. But the grouping, which at its highest level involves the leaders of all four countries and is known as the "Normandy Format", did not discuss the question of a possible referendum in great depth, RIA cited the Russian diplomat as saying. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alison Williams)

Reuters