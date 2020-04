This content was published on April 24, 2020 5:27 PM

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's confirmed coronavirus cases reached 22,719 after health authorities released the results of a batch of tests that had been backed up, Interior Minister Maria Paul Romo said on Friday.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes