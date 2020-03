This content was published on March 24, 2020 12:36 PM

General view of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, downtown Cairo, Egypt March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has declared a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for two weeks starting Wednesday to counter spread of coronavirus, the prime minister said.

Most public service providers will shut their doors during the curfew period and those who violate the curfew will be subject to measures under Egypt's emergency laws, Prime Minster Moustafa Madbouly said.

