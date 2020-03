This content was published on March 20, 2020 9:05 PM

FILE PHOTO: A shop assistant checks customers' temperature before they walk into the store, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Friday registered 29 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said in a statement, bringing the total to 285.

The ministry said there was one new fatality, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Chris Reese)

