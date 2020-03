This content was published on March 19, 2020 7:11 PM

A man wearing a protective face mask poses for a picture as he waits for his family at Cairo International Airport (CAI), while Egypt ramps up its efforts to slow the spread the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cario, Egypt March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Thursday registered 46 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said in a statement, bringing the total up to 256.

The ministry said that there was one new fatality, bringing the total number of deaths to 7.

(Reporting Nadin Awadalla By Ahmed Tolba)

