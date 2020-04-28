CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt registered 260 new infections of the novel coronavirus and 22 death, the health ministry said on Tuesday, the highest daily rise for both figures.

In total 5,042 people have been infected and 359 died since the start of the outbreak, the ministry said in a statement. A total of 1,304 have recovered.

Egypt, a country of 100 million, has closed its airports to contain the pandemic and imposed a night curfew but pushed back the starting time to 9 p.m., two hours later than initially in place.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alex Richardson)

