This content was published on March 26, 2020 7:58 PM

FILE PHOTO: People travel on an overcrowded train before hours of curfew which was ordered by the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Thursday reported 39 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, the health ministry said in a statement, bringing the total number of infections to 495 including 24 fatalities.

The new cases are all Egyptians who were in contact with other patients, with the exception of one Libyan man. The three dead are all Egyptians from Cairo, a 30-year woman and two men aged 78 and 72 years.

The statement added that 102 of the people infected had recovered and been released from a quarantine hospital.

Egypt on Tuesday declared two-week a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Alex Richardson)

