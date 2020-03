This content was published on March 18, 2020 10:36 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has reported 14 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 210.

The country has so far reported 6 coronavirus related deaths.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Editing by Sandra Maler)

