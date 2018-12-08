Egypt says police kill two suspects in November attack on Christians

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian police killed two gunmen suspected of involvement in last month's attack on a bus carrying Christians in Minya governorate, the interior ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Security forces had previously killed 19 militants suspected of involvement in the Nov. 2 attack that killed at least seven Christians who were returning from baptising a child at a Coptic monastery in central Egypt.
