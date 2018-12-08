Navigation

Egypt says police kill two suspects in November attack on Christians

A general view of the entrance to Minya city is seen a day after a militant attack at the city in Egypt, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian police killed two gunmen suspected of involvement in last month's attack on a bus carrying Christians in Minya governorate, the interior ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Security forces had previously killed 19 militants suspected of involvement in the Nov. 2 attack that killed at least seven Christians who were returning from baptising a child at a Coptic monastery in central Egypt.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alexander Smith)

