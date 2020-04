This content was published on April 14, 2020 8:05 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces on Tuesday exchanged gunfire with a "terrorist group" near central Cairo, state TV said.

The exchange took place in the al-Amiyira district, the station said, asking residents to stay indoors. No more information was immediately available.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Amina Ismail; Writing by Ulf Laessing)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes