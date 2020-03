This content was published on March 13, 2020 6:16 PM

FILE PHOTO: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele speaks during a ceremony to deploy military personnel to support his security plan in San Salvador, El Salvador, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on Friday asked Congress to decree emergency powers nationwide, including the suspension of some rights to free speech and free association, in an escalation of measures to contain coronavirus.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

