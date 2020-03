This content was published on April 1, 2020 12:32 AM

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador has registered its first death from coronavirus, President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018