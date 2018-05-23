External Content

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Lawyers for jailed Congo Republic opposition figure Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko called on the International Monetary Fund to make ending political repression a condition for the approval of a pending bailout for the debt-crippled oil producer. Mokoko, a former army chief who ran as a candidate in a 2016 presidential election, was jailed for 20 years earlier this month after his conviction on charges he sought to topple the government of President Denis Sassou-Nguesso. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans)

