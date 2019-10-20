ZURICH (Reuters) - The far-right Swiss People's Party was on track to remain in first place in a parliamentary election in Switzerland on Sunday

although a strong showing by the environmentalist Greens could dilute the centre-right's grip on power, an initial projection for broadcaster SRF showed.

The centre-left Socialists looked set to take second place.

The Greens were expected to finish in fourth place but that could vault them and allies into the mix for a seat in the grand coalition that has governed for decades. Changing just one member of the seven-seat cabinet would be a political sensation.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

