March 14, 2018

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets the audience during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, February 21, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS (reuters_tickers)

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan's remarks about Turkey's military and its rebel allies capturing northern Syria's Afrin town refer to the completion of the town's encirclement by Wednesday evening, not its fall, a source in Erdogan's office said. In speech, Erdogan had said he hoped Turkish forces would completely capture the town of Afrin by Wednesday evening. "The 'I hope Afrin will completely fall by tonight' sentence in our president's speech should be understood as 'The circle of encirclement will be completed by tonight'," the source said. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

