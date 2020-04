This content was published on April 1, 2020 1:57 PM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a videoconference with G20 leaders to discuss the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Huber Mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, March 26, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will have to take additional measures if the coronavirus outbreak widens and citizens don't abide by a "voluntary quarantine," President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan has stopped short of announcing a full lockdown across Turkey, mainly for economic reasons. He reiterated on Wednesday that Ankara was determined to continue production and exports.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

