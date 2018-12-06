Erdogan says Turkey will hold Kanal Istanbul tender next year

This content was published on December 6, 2018 10:18 AM

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference after an agreement-signing ceremony between Turkey and Venezuela at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will hold a tender for the construction of a 45-km shipping canal running parallel to the Bosphorus, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, despite a government freeze on new investments as it reins in spending.

"The Kanal Istanbul has been delayed too much. We will hold a tender for it in 2019 and start the process," Erdogan told a meeting of his AK Party in Ankara.

Earlier this year, Erdogan had said his government would not consider news investments, casting doubt on the $16 billion plan.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up