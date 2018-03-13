External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 13, 2018 3:50 PM Mar 13, 2018 - 15:50

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - At least 40 people have been killed in the last 48 hours in ethnic violence in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo between Hema cattle herders and Lendu farmers, local civil society leader Jean Bosco Lalu told Reuters on Tuesday. Fighting between the two groups instigated by Lendu-dominated militia has killed dozens since December. Conflict between Hema and Lendu around the turn of the century killed tens of thousands of people. (Reporting By Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters