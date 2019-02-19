BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union agreed on Tuesday to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) from new trucks and buses by 30 percent by a 2030 deadline, the European Commission said.

The European Parliament and the Council, which represents the 28 EU member countries, struck a compromise in the early hours.

"For the first time binding CO2-reduction targets for trucks at the EU-level, including a clear stimulus for zero and low-emission trucks," Bas Eickhout, a Greens lawmaker who had negotiated on behalf of the European Parliament, said on social network Twitter.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

