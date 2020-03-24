This content was published on March 24, 2020 4:57 PM

FILE PHOTO: European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a news conference on public finances in EU states at European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni is in self-isolation after a member of his staff showed symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, his office said on Tuesday.

"Commissioner Gentiloni has been self-isolating at home for the last few days after a member of his staff displayed symptoms typical of the coronavirus," his office said in a note.

"The commissioner is well and working from home," it added.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Foo Yun Chee and Gareth Jones)

