BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of talks with President Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey must move refugees and migrants away from the Greek border.

"Finding a solution to this situation will require relieving the pressure that is put on the border," von der Leyen told a news conference on Monday.

She said ensuring the right to asylum, support for both Turkey and Greece, as well as moving people - especially minors - stranded on the Greek islands to mainland Europe were immediately needed too.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams)

