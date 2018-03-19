External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 19, 2018 9:42 AM Mar 19, 2018 - 09:42

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian delivers a speech during a foreign ministers’ meeting on the International Partnership against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons, in Paris, France, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer (reuters_tickers)

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must discuss Iran's role in Syria and Yemen, as well as its ballistic missiles programme, France said on Monday, as it seeks to preserve the 2015 nuclear accord by a May 12 ultimatum set by U.S. President Donald Trump. "We must not exclude Iran's responsibility in the proliferation of ballistic missiles and in its very questionable role in the near- and Middle East," France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters as he arrived at a meeting with his counterparts to discuss Iran. Britain, France and Germany have proposed fresh EU sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missiles and its role in Syria's war, according to a confidential document, Reuters reported last week. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Catherine Evans) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters