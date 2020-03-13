BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's new deal with Brexit Britain envisages level-playing-field provisions for fair competition in trade and close cooperation on foreign policy and international security, according to a draft seen by Reuters on Friday.

That is despite the fact that London has said it does not want either and would cut Britain off from the bloc more deeply.

The draft was prepared by the executive European Commission before a second round of talks between the two sides on their new relationship due next week.

The 441-page draft compares with an accompanying 17 pages of a proposed new partnership on "foreign policy, security and defence".

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Catherine Evans)

