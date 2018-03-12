External Content

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman (R) and European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini shake hands during a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/Pool (reuters_tickers)

KIEV (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday Ukraine must do more to fight corruption and establish an anti-corruption court in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission, a rights watchdog. During a visit to Kiev, Mogherini also said there was no "fatigue" on the part of the EU towards Ukraine, as was demonstrated by the EU's decision to extend sanctions on Russia and to give financial assistance to Ukraine. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)

