BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had received bids from undisclosed manufacturers that offered to sell to the EU face masks, goggles, overalls and other essential gear to protect medical staff in the fight against the coronavirus.

The announcement came nearly a month after the EU executive Commission launched a joint procurement on behalf of 25 of the 27 EU states to acquire the protective equipment, which is in short supply in the continent after the coronavirus crisis increased exponentially demand for the gear.

Brussels said the offers were being assessed. The equipment should be available two weeks after EU governments sign contracts with the bidders, the Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, editing by Robin Emmott)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters