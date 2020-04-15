This content was published on April 15, 2020 10:42 AM

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will host an online conference on May 4 for governments and organisations to pledge money to support the search for a vaccine to the novel coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"To support this global initiative, funding is needed," Von der Leyen told a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel. "I hope that countries and organisations all over the world will respond to this call," she said.

