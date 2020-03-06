BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union health ministers are discussing ways to boost local production of drugs and protective gear amid shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Arriving to the meeting, ministers said Europe needed to look into making sure it could supply itself with medicines and protective equipment.

"This is not something that will be solved tomorrow but we must start this discussion today so that we have a solution after tomorrow," Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober told reporters.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Philip Blenkinsop and Jakub Riha)

