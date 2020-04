This content was published on April 1, 2020 8:03 AM

BERLIN (Reuters) - European scientists and technologists said on Wednesday they will launch a joint initiative to support the deployment of digital applications in the fight against coronavirus while complying with the region's tough privacy laws.

The Pan-European Privacy Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT) brings together 130 researchers from eight countries to develop applications that can support contact tracing efforts.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018