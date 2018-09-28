External Content

September 28, 2018

FILE PHOTO: Yao Gang, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), attends a forum in Beijing, China November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (reuters_tickers)

BEIJING (Reuters) - The former vice chairman of China's securities regulator, Yao Gang, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, a local Chinese court said on Friday. Yao was one of the most senior figures arrested in a crackdown on suspected stock manipulation in late 2015. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Neil Fullick)

