Ex-Chinese securities regulator vice chairman sentenced to 18 years in prison - local court statement
FILE PHOTO: Yao Gang, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), attends a forum in Beijing, China November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer(reuters_tickers)
BEIJING (Reuters) - The former vice chairman of China's securities regulator, Yao Gang, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, a local Chinese court said on Friday.
Yao was one of the most senior figures arrested in a crackdown on suspected stock manipulation in late 2015.
