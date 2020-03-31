PARIS (Reuters) - Abdul-Halim Khaddam, a former Syrian vice president who became a prominent opponent of President Bashar al-Assad's rule after fleeing to Paris in 2005, died on Tuesday in France, Salah Ayach, a Syrian exile who was close to him, said. He was 88.

Khaddam died at 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) of a heart attack, Ayach said. Khaddam had served for 30 years in the Syrian state under the late President Hafez al-Assad and his son, Bashar, who became president in 2000.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters