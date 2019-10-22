This content was published on October 22, 2019 11:06 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's G7 and trade adviser Kelly Ann Shaw is leaving the Trump administration for a position in the private sector, White House officials said on Tuesday, marking the departure of one of the most senior women on the president's economic team.

Shaw succeeded Clete Willems as deputy assistant to the president for international economic affairs and deputy director of the National Economic Council earlier this year.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler)

