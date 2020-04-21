This content was published on April 21, 2020 6:02 PM

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union will announce on Tuesday it is endorsing Joe Biden for president in the 2020 election, a union spokesman confirmed to Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump has heavily courted auto workers in key states like Michigan and Ohio, while Biden has touted his support for autoworkers when he served as vice president and his support of policies championed by unions.

"In these dangerous and difficult times, the country needs a president who will demonstrate clear, stable leadership, less partisan acrimony and more balance to the rights and protections of working Americans,” UAW President Rory Gamble said in a statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

