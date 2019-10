This content was published on October 13, 2019 8:01 PM

Tunisia's presidential candidate Kais Saied waits for the start of a televised debate with his opponent Nabil Karoui (not pictured) ahead of Sunday's second-round runoff electionin Tunis, Tunisia October 11, 2019. REUTERS / Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's Mosaique FM radio cited an exit poll by the polling company Emrod as giving Kais Saied 72.53% of votes in Sunday's presidential election runoff against Nabil Karoui.

A separate exit poll by another company was expected to be released on state media at 1900 GMT.

