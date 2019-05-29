BEIJING (Reuters) - An explosion at a steel mill owned by Fangda Special Steel Technology Co Ltd on Wednesday killed one person and injured nine others, the company said in a statement on its website.

It is not known if the company, based in Nanchang, the capital of China's southern Jiangxi province, has halted operations at the plant.

The accident occurred at 1629 local time at a blast furnace, the company said.

The company produced 4.2 million tonnes of steel products last year.

China produced 928 million tonnes of steel in 2018.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Xu Muyu; editing by David Evans)

