This content was published on May 18, 2018 1:03 PM May 18, 2018 - 13:03

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Explosions were heard ‮near‬ Hama ‮ airport in‬Syria on Friday, Syrian state media said without giving details. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the series of explosions were near Hama's military airport and had been heard in Hama city. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Reuters