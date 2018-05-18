Explosions heard near airport in central Syria - state media
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Explosions were heard near Hama airport inSyria on Friday, Syrian state media said without giving details.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the series of explosions were near Hama's military airport and had been heard in Hama city.
