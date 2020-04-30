This content was published on April 30, 2020 6:55 AM

A colleague helps nurse Brandel Janke remove his personal protective equipment after leaving the room of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in the COVID ICU at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake during the COVID-19 outbreak in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

(Reuters) - More than 3.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 226,880 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

EUROPE

* The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll is probably higher than 27,241, making it one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said.

* Death toll in France rose by 427 to 24,087.

* Spain recorded 325 deaths overnight, while fatalities in Italy climbed by 323.

* Germany's tally jumped by 1,478 to 159,119, and fatalities rose by 173 to 6,288.

AMERICAS

* More than 1.04 million people have been infected in the United States and 60,772 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.

* The Trump administration is planning to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine with the goal of having 100 million doses ready by the end of 2020.

* The top U.S. infectious disease official said Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early clinical trial results showed it helped patients recover more quickly.

* Florida would permit a limited economic reopening next week while leaving restraints intact for the greater Miami area.

* Total cases in Brazil soared to 78,162, with 449 deaths in the last 24 hours.

* About two dozen migrants deported from the United States to Colombia last month have tested positive.

* Mexico reported 1,047 new cases and 163 additional fatalities.

* Bolivia will extend its lockdown until May 10.

* The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved $650 million in emergency financial assistance for the Dominican Republic.

* Confirmed cases in Panama reached 6,378, and the death toll climbed to 178.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported four new cases for April 29 and cancelled the 2020 Boao Forum for Asia.

* South Korea reported no new domestic cases. The national tally stood at 10,765, while the death toll rose by one to 247.

* Thailand reported seven new cases but no new deaths.

* Japan's parliament is set to approve a $241 billion supplementary budget to fund a record stimulus package.

* Yemen reported its first two deaths.

* An outbreak in Australian state of Tasmania likely originated from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, a government report published concluded.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran's fatalities increased by 80.

* Tanzania had 480 cases, a 69% jump from five days ago, and 16 deaths. The latest update came after four days of silence from officials.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian stocks rose to a fresh seven-week high, lifted by encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial, though bonds and currencies held cautious ranges ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

* Federal Reserve chair said the U.S. economy could feel the weight of consumer fear and social distancing for a year or more.

* The British car industry faces losing output worth more than 8 billion pounds.

* Germany slashed its economic growth forecast for this year.

* New Zealand's business sentiment fell in April, but the figures were slightly less bleak than a preliminary survey.

* Japan's March factory output fell at the fastest pace in five months, retail sales dropped and crude steel output slid 12.5% in March from a year earlier.

* A sudden stop in tourism will cause a 6.2% contraction of the Caribbean economy in 2020, the IMF said.

* Palm oil exports from Malaysia plunged 41.7% during the first month of a partial lockdown.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi, Sarah Morland, Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Shounak Dasgupta, Giles Elgood, Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

