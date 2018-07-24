Fifteen Nigerian senators defect from ruling APC party - Senate president's aide
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
LAGOS (Reuters) - Fifteen Nigerian senators defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress party on Tuesday, leaving it with minority in the upper house of parliament, an aide to the Senate president said on Twitter.
Senate President Bukola Saraki said 15 senators had "decamped", without giving details
A faction of President Muhammadu Buhari's ruling party said this month it no longer supported his government.
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet)
Reuters