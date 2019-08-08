ADEN (Reuters) - At least one person was killed in renewed fighting in Aden, the seat of Yemen's Saudi-backed government, a day after clashes between supporters of rival political groups killed around three, local sources said.

The violence is highlighting a rift within the Saudi-backed coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, in a more than four-year war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

Sounds of gunfire echoed through the southern port city while smoke and fire could be seen rising from the Jebel Hadid area, part of the Crater district which houses the hilltop presidential palace, a Reuters witness and residents said.

Clashes erupted on Wednesday between presidential guard forces and supporters of the southern separatist movement, after the funeral of those killed in a Houthi attack last week on a military parade which has increased frictions between Aden's parties.

On Thursday a Reuters witness said gunfire was exchanged between presidential guard forces and a southern separatist camp.

The separatists and the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are nominally united in their battle against the Houthis, but they have rival agendas for Yemen's future.

The southern separatists have accused a political party allied to Hadi of being involved in the parade attack.

(Reporting by Reuters team in Yemen; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by David Holmes)

