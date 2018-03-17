External Content

FILE PHOTO: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director at the Federal Bureau of Investigation fired by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday, kept detailed notes about his interactions with President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter. McCabe has said he believed his firing was because he corroborated former FBI Director James Comey's claim that Trump tried to pressure him into killing a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Comey has told Congress he kept a detailed written record of his conversations with Trump. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is leading the probe into possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and Russia during the presidential election, a claim that Trump has denied. (Reporting By Sarah Lynch; Writing by Amanda Becker; Editing by Chris Reese)

