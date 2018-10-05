External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on October 5, 2018 6:27 PM Oct 5, 2018 - 18:27

(Reuters) - Five people died and 15 were injured following a carbon monoxide leak in a thermal power plant in northwest China's Gansu province on Friday, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities. The leak took place at 1120 local time (O320 GMT) in a thermal power subsidiary of Jinchuan Group Co Ltd when workers were repairing boilers, according to the report http://bit.ly/2pFK8G1. All the 15 injured remain under treatment and the provincial authority is probing the accident, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters